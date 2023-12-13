Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 400,647 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 489.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 482,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400,647 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $27,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 124.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,361,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,921,000 after acquiring an additional 26,855,553 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,907,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,416,000 after buying an additional 5,538,792 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,535,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,760 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 121.8% in the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,512,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,377,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,706 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

VGSH stock opened at $57.92 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.31 and a twelve month high of $58.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.70 and its 200-day moving average is $57.70.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.1862 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

