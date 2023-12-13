Old North State Trust LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Old North State Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27.8% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,533,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,743,000 after acquiring an additional 44,158 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 30,737.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 747,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,660,000 after acquiring an additional 745,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 857.5% in the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 9,518 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VTI opened at $230.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $325.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $187.38 and a 12 month high of $230.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $217.87 and a 200 day moving average of $218.87.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

