Old North State Trust LLC Lowers Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Old North State Trust LLC lessened its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,501 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Avion Wealth boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 208.2% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 544.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 1.0 %

VZ stock opened at $37.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $42.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.59. The company has a market capitalization of $156.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 53.63%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

