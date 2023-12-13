Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Novan Stock Down 97.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NOVN opened at $0.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.44. The stock has a market cap of $5,603.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.06. Novan has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $3.33.

Institutional Trading of Novan

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novan by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after buying an additional 8,899 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Novan by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 38,293 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Novan by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Novan in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novan in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 14.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Novan

Novan, Inc, a medical dermatology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for skin diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

