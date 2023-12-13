North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its position in shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,081,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 68,849 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 4.09% of North American Construction Group worth $20,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in North American Construction Group by 114.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in North American Construction Group by 528.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 36,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 30,519 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in North American Construction Group during the first quarter worth about $1,003,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in North American Construction Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 343,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after buying an additional 10,905 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in North American Construction Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 122,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 7,455 shares during the period. 61.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

North American Construction Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE NOA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,170. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.89. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $26.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.54.

North American Construction Group Cuts Dividend

North American Construction Group ( NYSE:NOA Get Free Report ) (TSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). North American Construction Group had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The business had revenue of $145.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.85 million. On average, equities analysts predict that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 16.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on NOA shares. TD Securities lowered shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, North American Construction Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NOA

North American Construction Group Profile

(Free Report)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.