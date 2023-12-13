Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 3,935,682 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 2,682,644 shares.The stock last traded at $4.17 and had previously closed at $4.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nomura in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Nomura Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average of $3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter. Nomura had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 4.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Nomura by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 24,741 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Nomura by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 11,704 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Nomura by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,760,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,429,000 after acquiring an additional 248,923 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nomura by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Nomura by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,325,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 423,905 shares during the period. 1.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nomura

(Get Free Report)

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

