New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CSFB reduced their price objective on New Gold from $1.20 to $1.15 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of New Gold from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of New Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on New Gold from $1.00 to $1.05 and gave the company a reduce rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Gold presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.59.

New Gold Stock Down 1.1 %

NGD opened at $1.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.51 million, a P/E ratio of -19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.58. New Gold has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $201.30 million for the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. On average, research analysts forecast that New Gold will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGD. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of New Gold by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,673,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,134,000 after purchasing an additional 528,500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in New Gold by 48.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,612,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,903,000 after buying an additional 5,421,488 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Gold by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,772,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Gold by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,894,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after acquiring an additional 631,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of New Gold by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 5,958,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

