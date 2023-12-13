New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

New Concept Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

New Concept Energy stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. New Concept Energy has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.13.

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in New Concept Energy by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 13,576 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Concept Energy in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Concept Energy in the first quarter valued at about $95,000.

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

