Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Stock Performance

Shares of NTZ opened at $6.15 on Friday. Natuzzi has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $8.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.73.

Get Natuzzi alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natuzzi

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Natuzzi stock. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natuzzi Company Profile

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Canada, other Americas, West and South Europe, Italy, the Middle East, Africa, India, the Asia-Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Natuzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natuzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.