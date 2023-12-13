McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,197 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,295,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,392,870,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 21,046 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,265,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,217,143.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,217,143.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,128,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,755 shares of company stock worth $5,380,457. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MCD. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MCD

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD stock opened at $292.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $212.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.80%.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.