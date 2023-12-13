MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MCFT shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. B. Riley cut shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

In other news, Director Donald C. Campion sold 6,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $138,544.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,537.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 132,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.07 per share, for a total transaction of $2,916,462.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,001,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,171,140.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Donald C. Campion sold 6,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $138,544.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,537.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCFT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 143.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasterCraft Boat stock opened at $20.64 on Wednesday. MasterCraft Boat has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $35.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.67. The company has a market cap of $356.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.71.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $104.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.95 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

