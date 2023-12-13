M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the four analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDC. Raymond James dropped their price target on M.D.C. from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on M.D.C. from $41.50 to $39.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

M.D.C. Price Performance

NYSE:MDC opened at $48.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.48. M.D.C. has a 52-week low of $30.59 and a 52-week high of $51.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 7.50%. M.D.C.’s revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that M.D.C. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M.D.C.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 925,602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,163,000 after purchasing an additional 218,647 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in M.D.C. by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in M.D.C. by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in M.D.C. by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,641 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in M.D.C. by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 117,754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

