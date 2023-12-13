Lavaca Capital LLC Has $2.42 Million Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Lavaca Capital LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 0.6% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 747 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 906 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,355.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.1 %

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $352.37. 208,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,341,040. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.44. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $379.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.87.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.99.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

