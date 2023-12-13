John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $7.25 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises about 1.1% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 99,910.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,018,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $350,886,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,328,001 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,079,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,939,078,000 after purchasing an additional 753,256 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,982,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,428,954,000 after purchasing an additional 146,701 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,275,277,000 after acquiring an additional 241,992 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,849,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,658,924,000 after acquiring an additional 232,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.60.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $201.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $188.22 and its 200-day moving average is $192.75. The stock has a market cap of $132.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $219.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

