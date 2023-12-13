John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $2.44 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 6.9% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 48.0% during the second quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX lifted its stake in Amgen by 10.4% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 17,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.35.

Amgen Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $273.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $146.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $288.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.30.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

