Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the November 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Jardine Matheson Trading Down 0.4 %

OTCMKTS:JMHLY opened at $39.89 on Wednesday. Jardine Matheson has a 1 year low of $38.38 and a 1 year high of $54.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.08 and a 200-day moving average of $45.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

About Jardine Matheson

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates in motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses in China, Southeast Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

