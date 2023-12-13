Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the November 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Jardine Matheson Trading Down 0.4 %
OTCMKTS:JMHLY opened at $39.89 on Wednesday. Jardine Matheson has a 1 year low of $38.38 and a 1 year high of $54.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.08 and a 200-day moving average of $45.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
About Jardine Matheson
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Jardine Matheson
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- A sudden volume spike in these 3 stocks could mean something big
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Short interest at SoFi could quickly send the stock flying higher
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Analysts can’t get enough of this Domino’s Pizza stock
Receive News & Ratings for Jardine Matheson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jardine Matheson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.