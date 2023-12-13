iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Bought by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 338,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,302 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 4.8% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $54,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 89.3% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $169.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $141.44 and a 12 month high of $169.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.49.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

