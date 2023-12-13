iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 12,839,082 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,587% from the previous session’s volume of 348,238 shares.The stock last traded at $39.23 and had previously closed at $39.43.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

