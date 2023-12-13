iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) Sets New 12-Month High at $43.80

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.80 and last traded at $43.75, with a volume of 21060 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.28.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $689.85 million, a PE ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 53.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 325.8% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at $70,000.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Company Profile

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

