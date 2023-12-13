iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $264.12. The stock had a trading volume of 221,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,653. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.46. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $231.49 and a 12-month high of $273.73. The stock has a market cap of $72.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

