iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,784,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,040 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.8% of Osaic Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,133,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $466.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $441.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $442.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $376.49 and a fifty-two week high of $466.45.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

