Invictus Private Wealth LLC Reduces Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Invictus Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded down $1.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.88. The stock had a trading volume of 204,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,709. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.63. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.37 and a fifty-two week high of $217.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $63.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.55.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAR. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Marriott International from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.80.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

