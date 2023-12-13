Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Sets New 12-Month High at $162.38

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $162.38 and last traded at $162.33, with a volume of 373384 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $161.37.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.15.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.2448 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 18,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $1,695,000. Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 64,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,847,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter worth $12,079,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter worth $16,119,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.