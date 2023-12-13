Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Sets New 12-Month High at $162.38

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $162.38 and last traded at $162.33, with a volume of 373384 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $161.37.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.15.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.2448 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF
The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
