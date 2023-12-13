Humankind Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Humankind Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,616 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.7 %

Mondelez International stock opened at $72.27 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.76.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLZ. BNP Paribas raised Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

