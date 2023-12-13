Humankind Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Humankind Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 39.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,297 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of META. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.53.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $334.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $858.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $320.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.23. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.46 and a 1-year high of $342.92.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.07, for a total transaction of $9,104,885.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 6,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.77, for a total transaction of $2,064,782.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,217,444.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.07, for a total value of $9,104,885.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 433,701 shares of company stock valued at $142,220,645. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.