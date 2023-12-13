Headinvest LLC Sells 1,841 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Headinvest LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.2% of Headinvest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after buying an additional 598,395,639 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,282,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,166,000 after buying an additional 30,551,322 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $284,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,861,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,023,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,895,000 after buying an additional 4,958,428 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.35. The company had a trading volume of 416,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,270,449. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.23. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $47.81. The firm has a market cap of $114.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

