Green Technology Metals Limited (OTCMKTS:GTMLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Green Technology Metals Limited (OTCMKTS:GTMLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 327.3% from the November 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Green Technology Metals Stock Performance

Shares of GTMLF stock opened at C$0.24 on Wednesday. Green Technology Metals has a 1-year low of C$0.23 and a 1-year high of C$0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.37.

About Green Technology Metals

Featured Articles

Green Technology Metals Limited engages in the mineral exploration business in Canada. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Seymour project that covers an area of approximately 15,140 hectares which is located approximately 230km north of the city and port of Thunder Bay. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

