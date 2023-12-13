Garde Capital Inc. Buys 4,328 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Garde Capital Inc. owned 0.08% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $26,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 60,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Invictus Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,639,000. Finally, Idaho Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,468,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.60. 797,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,165,369. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $94.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.50.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

