Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

GLMD opened at $0.33 on Friday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average is $1.34. The stock has a market cap of $561,781.92, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Trading of Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 40,003 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 38,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

