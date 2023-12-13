Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC lowered its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for about 1.9% of Headinvest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $8,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 881.0% during the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,206,000 after acquiring an additional 65,534 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 178,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,531,000 after acquiring an additional 67,492 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 701,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,524,000 after acquiring an additional 11,295 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth $2,746,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $134.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $84.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $122.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.28.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

