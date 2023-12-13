First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Sets New 12-Month High at $112.55

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $112.55 and last traded at $112.54, with a volume of 21168 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $110.56.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.28. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Get First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.1596 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund

About First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the second quarter worth $39,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the first quarter worth $40,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the third quarter worth $104,000.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.