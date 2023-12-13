First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Sets New 12-Month High at $112.55

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $112.55 and last traded at $112.54, with a volume of 21168 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $110.56.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.28. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.05.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.1596 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund
About First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund
The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- A sudden volume spike in these 3 stocks could mean something big
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- Short interest at SoFi could quickly send the stock flying higher
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- Analysts can’t get enough of this Domino’s Pizza stock
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.