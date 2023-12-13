First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a drop of 79.8% from the November 15th total of 138,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 884,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTGC opened at $22.25 on Wednesday. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a 1-year low of $21.79 and a 1-year high of $26.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.46 and its 200 day moving average is $23.65.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund

About First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 5,080.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 17,780 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 385.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 12,533 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 418,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,899,000 after purchasing an additional 129,056 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 149,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 79,974 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 44,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 9,037 shares during the period.

The First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for FTGC Fund index. The fund is an actively managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad exposure to commodities through futures contracts. The fund is structured as a 1940 Act open-ended fund.

