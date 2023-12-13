First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a drop of 79.8% from the November 15th total of 138,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 884,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FTGC opened at $22.25 on Wednesday. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a 1-year low of $21.79 and a 1-year high of $26.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.46 and its 200 day moving average is $23.65.
First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%.
About First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund
The First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for FTGC Fund index. The fund is an actively managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad exposure to commodities through futures contracts. The fund is structured as a 1940 Act open-ended fund.
