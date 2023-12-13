Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,612 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. General Electric comprises about 2.1% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $15,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 143.0% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.86.

NYSE:GE traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 667,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,739,703. General Electric has a 1 year low of $59.57 and a 1 year high of $123.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.25 and a 200-day moving average of $111.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

