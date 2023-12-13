ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Sets New 12-Month High at $58.33

Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.33 and last traded at $58.27, with a volume of 19367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.63.
ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.92.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HACK. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 6,099 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 31,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period.
ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Company Profile
The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.
See Also
