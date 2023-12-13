Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.31 and last traded at $12.31. Approximately 1,109,724 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 5,631,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.76.

ENVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on Enovix from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Enovix from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.11.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 64.06% and a negative net margin of 12,188.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enovix Co. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Enovix in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enovix by 722.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Enovix in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Enovix in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Enovix by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

