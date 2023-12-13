Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,247 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% in the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2,050.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.53.

TSLA stock opened at $237.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $753.44 billion, a PE ratio of 76.21, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $233.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.87. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,638,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,638,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,222 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,898 over the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

