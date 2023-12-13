Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Hits New 1-Year High at $22.37

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$22.37 and last traded at C$22.28, with a volume of 206402 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$22.16.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.00.

The company has a market capitalization of C$8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.33, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 5.70.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.03. Element Fleet Management had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of C$333.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$324.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Element Fleet Management Corp. will post 1.4361493 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Element Fleet Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Element Fleet Management’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 45,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.10, for a total transaction of C$953,150.30. In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer Carlos David Madrigal Gonzalez sold 7,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.33, for a total value of C$157,479.39. Also, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 45,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.10, for a total value of C$953,150.30. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,589 shares of company stock worth $1,461,156. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

