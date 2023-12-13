Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Acquired by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $4,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Edison International by 4.0% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Edison International by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 0.4% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 11,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $803,944.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,914.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Edison International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.42.

Shares of Edison International stock traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, reaching $68.51. The stock had a trading volume of 160,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,637. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $58.82 and a fifty-two week high of $74.92. The stock has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.08). Edison International had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Edison International’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

