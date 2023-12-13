Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Short Interest Up 257.7% in November

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, an increase of 257.7% from the November 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of ETX stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $17.36. 17,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,930. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.04 and a 200-day moving average of $17.27. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a one year low of $16.36 and a one year high of $18.62.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

