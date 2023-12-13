Dunhill Financial LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,552,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.7% of Dunhill Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Financial Council Asset Management Inc raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.6% during the second quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $365,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 169,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $230.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $217.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $187.38 and a fifty-two week high of $230.78.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

