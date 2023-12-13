DT Investment Partners LLC Sells 11,977 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

DT Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 90.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,977 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 94,950.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,464,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,719,388,000 after purchasing an additional 96,362,586 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,227,354,000 after purchasing an additional 54,365,954 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,568,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,220,718,000 after acquiring an additional 64,875 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,909,000 after buying an additional 2,621,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,538,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $949,669,000 after acquiring an additional 225,683 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Stephens cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Vertical Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.61.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE EMR traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.63. 1,073,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,145,359. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.32. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $100.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.16%.

Insider Activity

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

