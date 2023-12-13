DT Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 comprises approximately 0.9% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $7,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 504.0% during the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE:PSX traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $125.04. 504,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,302,070. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.70. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $89.74 and a 52 week high of $131.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.35.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on PSX. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

