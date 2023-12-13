DT Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

DT Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,457 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 806.6% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of ICF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.00. The company had a trading volume of 227,516 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $88.40 and a 12-month high of $104.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.48.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

