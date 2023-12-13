DT Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,729 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 134.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.27. The stock had a trading volume of 666,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,211,292. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.16. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $37.10. The company has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 164.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLW

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.