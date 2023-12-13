Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Sold by Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 0.9% of Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $6,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAX. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Resource Consulting Group Inc. raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 19,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 10,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.41. 73,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,091. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $24.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.08.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

