Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 463,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,190 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $187,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.4 %

DE opened at $359.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $373.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $394.09. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $345.55 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.44 EPS. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 28.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $467.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.83.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

