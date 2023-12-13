Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stake Boosted by Humankind Investments LLC

Humankind Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 344.8% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth $32,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 39.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DHR. Citigroup raised their price target on Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.07.

Danaher Stock Down 0.7 %

DHR stock opened at $219.75 on Wednesday. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $249.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $162.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.36.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 12.11%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

