CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. Makes New $624,000 Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,050 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 104,263.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 341,697,058 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $69,918,052,000 after purchasing an additional 341,369,646 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 90,390.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,836,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682,419 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,345,897 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,730,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,189 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,429,882 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,333,184,000 after acquiring an additional 265,117 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,400,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,891,819,000 after acquiring an additional 864,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP opened at $232.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $142.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $215.13 and a 200-day moving average of $213.54. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $240.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

