CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. Invests $404,000 in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Drake & Associates LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP opened at $80.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.50. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $100.32.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Cfra cut their price target on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.10.

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

