CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:CPSH opened at $2.34 on Friday. CPS Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.97 million, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.72.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.29 million for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 5.57%.

Institutional Trading of CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSH. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in CPS Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in CPS Technologies by 32.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in CPS Technologies by 26.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in CPS Technologies by 125.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 11.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

Further Reading

