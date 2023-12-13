CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
CPS Technologies Price Performance
NASDAQ:CPSH opened at $2.34 on Friday. CPS Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.97 million, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.72.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.29 million for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 5.57%.
CPS Technologies Company Profile
CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders for use in internet switches and routers.
